How to Get a 6-Figure Audience for Your Live Video

Live video doesn't have to be as intimidating as you think.
In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner Salma Jafri interviews Katya Varbanova, a livestream strategist who has over 22,000 followers on Periscope and who makes a full-time living from her video content. Varbanova talks about her biggest tips for growing your brand and connecting with your audience. She also answers questions like:

  • Should you try to be wacky to stand out from the crowd?
  • What type of content should you make?
  • How much do you need to promote your product?

Watch the video to learn Varbanova's answers to these questions and more.

Watch more YouTube videos from Salma Jafri on her channel.

Related: 10 Types of Live Videos You Can Make Right Now

Entrepreneur Network is a premium video network providing entertainment, education and inspiration from successful entrepreneurs and thought leaders. We provide expertise and opportunities to accelerate brand growth and effectively monetize video and audio content distributed across all digital platforms for the business genre.

EN is partnered with hundreds of top YouTube channels in the business vertical and provides partners with distribution on Entrepreneur.com as well as our apps on Amazon FireRoku and Apple TV.

Salma Jafri

Salma Jafri is the host of Content Marketing Tips - a weekly vlog + blog on how women entrepreneurs can market authentically to their audience by using their natural strengths. Grab her free cheat sheet: 25 Free and Feel-Good...

