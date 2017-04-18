How to Write a Great Pitch Email

On this episode, Entrepreneur Network partner Natalie MacNeil explains how to write a pitch email that will get you noticed by media companies. Whether you're launching a product, releasing a book or hosting a summit, these tips will help you get a "yes" faster and move your business forward.

The first step? Write an eye-catching subject line. You can have a little fun with this, but make sure it's clear and concise.

Watch the video to learn more about how to write a good subject line and the other keys of writing a good pitch email.

Related: 5 Ways to Carve Out More Creative Time for Yourself

Watch more great interviews on Venturer's YouTube channel.

Entrepreneur Network is a premium video network providing entertainment, education and inspiration from successful entrepreneurs and thought leaders. We provide expertise and opportunities to accelerate brand growth and effectively monetize video and audio content distributed across all digital platforms for the business genre.

EN is partnered with hundreds of top YouTube channels in the business vertical and provides partners with distribution on Entrepreneur.com as well as our apps on Amazon Fire, Roku and Apple TV.

Click here to become a part of this growing video network.