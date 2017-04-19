Client Relationship Management

Want to Keep Your Clients Happy? Listen Closely.

You know you want to solve a problem or create a good product for your clients, but do you understand them well enough to know exactly what they need?
  • ---Shares

On this episode, Entrepreneur Network partner Business Rockstars features Lolita Taub, founder of The F Show, who talks about the key to delivering a great product to your clients: listening. If you're in constant communication with your clients, you'll understand their needs and expectations. You'll also understand their perspective, so you don't just deliver a great product, you deliver a product or solution that fits your clients' needs and meshes with their style or personality. 

Watch the video to learn more.

Related: Take a Virtual Tour of This Awesome Office

Watch more great interviews on Venturer's YouTube channel.

Entrepreneur Network is a premium video network providing entertainment, education and inspiration from successful entrepreneurs and thought leaders. We provide expertise and opportunities to accelerate brand growth and effectively monetize video and audio content distributed across all digital platforms for the business genre.

EN is partnered with hundreds of top YouTube channels in the business vertical and provides partners with distribution on Entrepreneur.com as well as our apps on Amazon FireRoku and Apple TV.

Click here to become a part of this growing video network.

Business Rockstars

Business Rockstars is the first integrated, multi-platform media company featuring entrepreneurs, startups, and CEO's. With award-winning content creators and influencers, we are connecting and growing a community of entrepren...

Growth Strategies Customer Relationship Client Relationship Management Video Entrepreneur Network
Skip Advertisement This ad will close in 15 seconds...

Stay Informed. Be Inspired.

Receive customized news, stories and solutions direct to your inbox.