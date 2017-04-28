Expert Answers to 5 Important Marketing Questions

In this video, Entrepreneur Network partners Chris Haddon and Jason Balin answer five marketing questions from their friend and business associate, Glenn Younes, from Corner Unit Media. Questions include how you should market when your business is doing really well and what your first marketing step should be when you start your company.

Click play to hear more questions and, more importantly, the answers.

Watch more videos from Hard Money Bankers on their YouTube channel here.

Related: Beginner's Mindset: Why It's Good to Think You're Bad at Your Job

Entrepreneur Network is a premium video network providing entertainment, education and inspiration from successful entrepreneurs and thought leaders. We provide expertise and opportunities to accelerate brand growth and effectively monetize video and audio content distributed across all digital platforms for the business genre.

EN is partnered with hundreds of top YouTube channels in the business vertical and provides partners with distribution on Entrepreneur.com as well as our apps on Amazon Fire, Roku and Apple TV.

Click here to become a part of this growing video network.