Watch 'The Never Settle Show' Ep. 4: Getting Your Finances in Order

The fourth episode of The Never Settle Show streamed live of Entrepreneur's Facebook page this Wednesday and delivered another soul-soothing mix of inspiration and information for entrepreneurs.

Host Mario Armstrong spoke with money guru Erin Lowry (aka Broke Millennial), who gave tips on how to achieve financial success and took questions on how to organize your money. Plus, the pair gave advice on how to get out from under your student loans.

Also on this week's show, the Never Settle team taught a technique to enhance your productivity and a formula to help you turn your passions into profits and monetize your ideas.

Check out the full episode above and be sure to catch the next one live. Tune-in info below:

The Never Settle Show, live every Wednesday at 7pm EST on Entrepreneur's Facebook page

Learn more about the Never Settle Show and sign up for alerts here.

