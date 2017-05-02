How to Optimize Your Videos for YouTube's Ranking Algorithms

Did you know YouTube values watch time (the amount of time your audience watches a video) in their ranking algorithms? So, by keeping your audience captivated for five, 10 or 15 minutes at a time, you can gain an advantage over competitors making shorter videos.

In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner Salma Jafri explains why it's important to improve your videos' watch time and how to do it. Use her storyboard and timeline strategies to build out a fuller video experience, keep your audience's attention and improve your YouTube rank.

Watch the video to learn her tricks of the trade.

Watch more YouTube videos from Salma Jafri on her channel.

Related: Tips to Finding Great Ideas for Video Content

Entrepreneur Network is a premium video network providing entertainment, education and inspiration from successful entrepreneurs and thought leaders. We provide expertise and opportunities to accelerate brand growth and effectively monetize video and audio content distributed across all digital platforms for the business genre.

EN is partnered with hundreds of top YouTube channels in the business vertical and provides partners with distribution on Entrepreneur.com as well as our apps on Amazon Fire, Roku and Apple TV.