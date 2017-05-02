YouTube

How to Optimize Your Videos for YouTube's Ranking Algorithms

Keep your viewers engaged and keep your video near the top of a YouTube search list.
Did you know YouTube values watch time (the amount of time your audience watches a video) in their ranking algorithms? So, by keeping your audience captivated for five, 10 or 15 minutes at a time, you can gain an advantage over competitors making shorter videos.

In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner Salma Jafri explains why it's important to improve your videos' watch time and how to do it. Use her storyboard and timeline strategies to build out a fuller video experience, keep your audience's attention and improve your YouTube rank.

Watch the video to learn her tricks of the trade.

Salma Jafri

Salma Jafri is the host of Content Marketing Tips - a weekly vlog + blog on how women entrepreneurs can market authentically to their audience by using their natural strengths. Grab her free cheat sheet: 25 Free and Feel-Good...

