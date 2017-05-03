3 Ways to Make the Most of Your Tax Refund

In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner Brittney Castro explains three good ways you can spend the money you get from your tax refund. The first way is to fund an IRA, so you can invest your money into retirement. To maximize the investment, Castro stresses the importance of meeting with a financial planner for this step to decide which kind of IRA would be best for you.

Click play to learn more tips about investing and to learn two other good ways to spend your refund money.

