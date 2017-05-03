Are You Using Your Community to Build Your Business?

In this video, Entrepreneur Network partners Chris Haddon and Jason Balin answer questions about creating connections and using your community to build your business. That sense of community can come in all sorts of different forms. Whether you're making contacts with your neighbors or with like-minded people in your industry, it's important to build a support system that can help you and give you good advice.

You can even reach out to your competitors. After all, no one knows what you're going through as well as they do, and the lessons you can learn from them are often more important in the long run than any clients or customers they might take from you.

