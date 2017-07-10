Passion

A Failure Is Only Considered a Mistake If You Don't Learn From It

Scott Duffy and Alan Taylor get a lesson on how to thrive in today's online retail market with Dollar Beard Club's Chris Stoikos.
For serial entrepreneur Chris Stoikos, a robust beard is a metaphor for life. His holistic business philosophy permeates the corporate culture of Dollar Beard Club, emphasizing personal growth and health for all team members. Consumers seem to be attuned to the refreshingly raw ideology of the enthusiastic and efficacious millennial. Stoikos instinctually led the Dollar Beard Club to $14 million in revenue in just 14 months with only nine people on staff. We chow down on some ultra-rare PONO Burgers and get a lesson on how to thrive in today’s online retail market with our favorite bearded brother, Chris Stoikos. Ready, set, grow!

