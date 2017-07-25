How Too Much Coffee Ruined My Health and Nearly Destroyed My Business

Entrepreneur Network partner Ben Angel knows about the entrepreneurial grind. He knows what it's like to work crazy hours and rely on caffeine to keep your eyes open.

It's what almost ruined his business.

Angel felt a lack of energy while trying to build his business, and so he started to drink more and more coffee. It didn't help, and Angel needed multiple naps a day just to keep going. Then, at night, he had trouble sleeping.

He visited several doctors, hoping to create healthier habits, but no one could explain why he felt such a lack of energy. After experimenting with his own diet, though, Angel got to the root of the problem -- he was allergic to caffeine. So, the coffee he thought was propping him up was actually bringing him down.

Could you be allergic to caffeine? Watch the video to learn more.

