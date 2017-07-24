Microsoft Paint Is Finally Dead -- and the World Is a Better Place

Free Webinar | August 16th Find out how to optimize your website to give your customers experiences that will have the biggest ROI for your business. Register Now »

Microsoft plans to axe the long-running drawing tool, MS Paint, in the next iteration of Windows 10 (the Fall Creators Update). Though Microsoft will probably continue with its newest art program, Paint 3D, which might encapsulate the original's capabilities, the simple drawing tool will no longer be a standalone program going forward.

You might already have seen the news on other websites -- might already have read others lamenting the loss of a tool writers used as a child. You might have read about how Paint has been "teaching us to art since 1985" or how taking it away is like taking "your favorite piece of furniture from your childhood home."

You know what no one is calling Paint, though? A good product. And there's a reason for that: MS Paint is the worst.

Sure, you might remember all the time you spent doodling on Paint as a child. Sure, you might remember how it got you through a boring computer lesson in elementary school or killed an hour while you were waiting to do something else. But the only reason it was such a good time-killer is that it took an eternity to do anything on Paint.

There were no tools to help you move the process along. No rulers or grids to help guide you. No layers to play with in case you made a mistake. No masks or filters.

I know it is only supposed to be a drawing tool, not some technical, artistic software meant to make professional stuff, but it didn't even have a gradient. It didn't even fill in the color all the way when you used the paint tool.

And yet there are two types of calligraphy brushes.

I feel like this needs to be said at least once for every calligraphy brush on Paint, so, again: there are two types of calligraphy brushes.

I get the amber-tinted lens we all look through when thinking about Paint. I spent as much time on the program as any other kid my age. It's sad that it is going to be discarded in the next version of Windows 10.

It's just not as sad as MS Paint.