Run a Better Business

Don't Spend Money You Don't Have

James Geier, president and founder of 555 International, learned at a young age that you shouldn't be spending money that you don't have and that you should learn to live on half.
  • ---Shares

555 International is an award-winning global design, development and fabrication firm. More than just design, it fabricates the items essential to the business needs of our clients, and manages the process all under one very large roof. President and founder James Geier from a young age learned that you shouldn’t be spending money that you don’t have and that you should learn to live on half. Geier never looks back on the past; it’s all about today and tomorrow. How did Geier get involved in his industry? Click play to find out.

Watch more videos from BizCast on its YouTube channel here.

Related: Play The Great Game Of Business

Entrepreneur Network is a premium video network providing entertainment, education and inspiration from successful entrepreneurs and thought leaders. We provide expertise and opportunities to accelerate brand growth and effectively monetize video and audio content distributed across all digital platforms for the business genre.

EN is partnered with hundreds of top YouTube channels in the business vertical. Watch video from our network partners on demand on Amazon FireRokuApple TV and the Entrepreneur App available on iOS and Android devices.

Click here to become a part of this growing video network.

BizCast

Behind every great company is a great story. BizCast casts a positive light on today’s innovative middle market businesses – uncovering the spark that makes these companies special. 

Money Entrepreneurs Money Management Video Entrepreneur Network
Skip Advertisement This ad will close in 15 seconds...
OK

This website uses cookies to allow us to see how our website and related online services are being used. By continuing to use this website, you consent to our cookie collection. More information about how we collect cookies is found here.

Stay Informed. Be Inspired.

Receive customized news, stories and solutions direct to your inbox.