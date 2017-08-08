Don't Spend Money You Don't Have

555 International is an award-winning global design, development and fabrication firm. More than just design, it fabricates the items essential to the business needs of our clients, and manages the process all under one very large roof. President and founder James Geier from a young age learned that you shouldn’t be spending money that you don’t have and that you should learn to live on half. Geier never looks back on the past; it’s all about today and tomorrow. How did Geier get involved in his industry? Click play to find out.

