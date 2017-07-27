5 Books Every Entrepreneur Should Read

Some of the best business people in the world -- people like Warren Buffett, Bill Gates and Elon Musk -- are famed for voracious reading habits. It's how they built the massive knowledge base they needed to grow and develop in their fields.

But, even if you love to read, you still have to figure out what you should read next. No one wants to churn through 500 pages and feel like they wasted their time at the end. That's why Entrepreneur Network partner Kate Volman wants to give you five great book recommendations that will teach you important lessons about business.

Click play to see the books.

Related: If You're Waiting for a Lucky Break, You're Wasting Your Time

Entrepreneur Network is a premium video network providing entertainment, education and inspiration from successful entrepreneurs and thought leaders. We provide expertise and opportunities to accelerate brand growth and effectively monetize video and audio content distributed across all digital platforms for the business genre.

EN is partnered with hundreds of top YouTube channels in the business vertical. Watch video from our network partners on demand on Amazon Fire, Roku, Apple TV and the Entrepreneur App available on iOS and Android devices.

Click here to become a part of this growing video network.