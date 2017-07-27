A Single Leak Can Ruin Your Business. Here's How to Protect Yourself.

A single leak can sink even the greatest ship. The same is true of your business.

In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner Patrick Bet-David explains how you can discover whether you have any leaks in your business processes -- are you losing customers at some point along the way? What can you improve?

For example, if you're running a sales business, then can you optimize your script to make your sales pitch more convincing? Are your salespeople as prepared as they can be for the questions customers ask most frequently? Is your company building a relationship to make sure they keep coming back?

You can do almost every step perfectly, but if that leak can be the difference between making a sale and dropping one. Between keeping your company afloat and letting it sink.

Click play to learn more.

Related: Why Your 'Great Idea' Actually Sucks

Entrepreneur Network is a premium video network providing entertainment, education and inspiration from successful entrepreneurs and thought leaders. We provide expertise and opportunities to accelerate brand growth and effectively monetize video and audio content distributed across all digital platforms for the business genre.

EN is partnered with hundreds of top YouTube channels in the business vertical. Watch video from our network partners on demand on Amazon Fire, Roku, Apple TV and the Entrepreneur App available on iOS and Android devices.

Click here to become a part of this growing video network.