A Single Leak Can Ruin Your Business. Here's How to Protect Yourself.

Find the weak links in your business and strengthen your processes with these tips.
A single leak can sink even the greatest ship. The same is true of your business.

In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner Patrick Bet-David explains how you can discover whether you have any leaks in your business processes -- are you losing customers at some point along the way? What can you improve?

For example, if you're running a sales business, then can you optimize your script to make your sales pitch more convincing? Are your salespeople as prepared as they can be for the questions customers ask most frequently? Is your company building a relationship to make sure they keep coming back?

You can do almost every step perfectly, but if that leak can be the difference between making a sale and dropping one. Between keeping your company afloat and letting it sink.

