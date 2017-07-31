Run a Better Business

Don't Blame Others -- Learn From Their Mistakes

It might be someone else's fault, but it's your responsibility.
  • ---Shares

It's human to try to allocate blame on someone or something else -- to think one of your employees dropped the ball or that luck simply wasn't on your side. It's natural.

But it isn't productive. It won't help you or your company if you simply shrug off failure as someone else's fault, because you won't learn from it that way. Entrepreneur Network partner Business Rockstars spotlights Robert Sillerman, who explains that instead of blaming someone else you should realize everything is your responsibility. He says if you're truly passionate about your project, you'll take active steps to improve and make sure that mistake never happens again. 

Otherwise, you're just making excuses.

Click play to learn more.

Related: All Great Entrepreneurs Share This Personality Trait. Do You Have It?

Entrepreneur Network is a premium video network providing entertainment, education and inspiration from successful entrepreneurs and thought leaders. We provide expertise and opportunities to accelerate brand growth and effectively monetize video and audio content distributed across all digital platforms for the business genre.

EN is partnered with hundreds of top YouTube channels in the business vertical. Watch video from our network partners on demand on Amazon FireRokuApple TV and the Entrepreneur App available on iOS and Android devices.

Click here to become a part of this growing video network.

Business Rockstars

Business Rockstars is the first integrated, multi-platform media company featuring entrepreneurs, startups and CEOs. With award-winning content creators and influencers, we are connecting and growing a community of entreprene...

Leadership Learning From Mistakes Video Leadership Skills Entrepreneur Network
Skip Advertisement This ad will close in 15 seconds...
OK

This website uses cookies to allow us to see how our website and related online services are being used. By continuing to use this website, you consent to our cookie collection. More information about how we collect cookies is found here.

Stay Informed. Be Inspired.

Receive customized news, stories and solutions direct to your inbox.