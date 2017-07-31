Don't Blame Others -- Learn From Their Mistakes

It's human to try to allocate blame on someone or something else -- to think one of your employees dropped the ball or that luck simply wasn't on your side. It's natural.

But it isn't productive. It won't help you or your company if you simply shrug off failure as someone else's fault, because you won't learn from it that way. Entrepreneur Network partner Business Rockstars spotlights Robert Sillerman, who explains that instead of blaming someone else you should realize everything is your responsibility. He says if you're truly passionate about your project, you'll take active steps to improve and make sure that mistake never happens again.

Otherwise, you're just making excuses.

Click play to learn more.

Related: All Great Entrepreneurs Share This Personality Trait. Do You Have It?

Entrepreneur Network is a premium video network providing entertainment, education and inspiration from successful entrepreneurs and thought leaders. We provide expertise and opportunities to accelerate brand growth and effectively monetize video and audio content distributed across all digital platforms for the business genre.

EN is partnered with hundreds of top YouTube channels in the business vertical. Watch video from our network partners on demand on Amazon Fire, Roku, Apple TV and the Entrepreneur App available on iOS and Android devices.

Click here to become a part of this growing video network.