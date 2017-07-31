How This Irish Immigrant Went From Janitor to Multimillionaire

When Sean Conlon decided he wanted to become a real estate agent, he had no official position or clients. He worked as a night janitor. But, what he had was a drive to succeed -- a drive that stems from his Irish heritage, which pushed him to make cold calls every day for six months before he made his first sale. It was only for $20,000, but it was an important moment for Conlon.

Years later, Conlon has used that drive to build an empire, selling $200 million worth of real estate annually.

In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner Patrick Bet-David sits down with Conlon to learn more about his process, his drive and his vision.

