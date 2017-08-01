Take It From The Pros

Do You Have a 5-Year Plan? If Not, Here's How to Get Started.

Start planning your future with these simple steps.
If you don't have an answer when people ask about your five-year plan, Entrepreneur Network partner Brian Tracy wants to change that. In this video, he explains six questions you need to ask yourself that can help you move forward. Don't just consider these questions, but actually take the time to come up with concrete answers you can write down somewhere to remind yourself of your goals going forward. 

By writing down your answers, you'll have a target you can reach, not just some vague feeling of whether you're headed in the right direction, which can make all the difference in the world.

Click play to learn more about crafting your five-year plan.

