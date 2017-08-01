Do You Have a 5-Year Plan? If Not, Here's How to Get Started.

If you don't have an answer when people ask about your five-year plan, Entrepreneur Network partner Brian Tracy wants to change that. In this video, he explains six questions you need to ask yourself that can help you move forward. Don't just consider these questions, but actually take the time to come up with concrete answers you can write down somewhere to remind yourself of your goals going forward.

By writing down your answers, you'll have a target you can reach, not just some vague feeling of whether you're headed in the right direction, which can make all the difference in the world.

Click play to learn more about crafting your five-year plan.

Related: 3 Essential Traits of a Confident Leader in Uncertain Situations

Entrepreneur Network is a premium video network providing entertainment, education and inspiration from successful entrepreneurs and thought leaders. We provide expertise and opportunities to accelerate brand growth and effectively monetize video and audio content distributed across all digital platforms for the business genre.

EN is partnered with hundreds of top YouTube channels in the business vertical. Watch video from our network partners on demand on Amazon Fire, Roku, Apple TV and the Entrepreneur App available on iOS and Android devices.

Click here to become a part of this growing video network.