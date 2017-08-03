The 5 Types of People Who Will Complain About Your Business

Some people who complain about your business have valid complaints. They've tried your product or service and seen a real flaw that you need to fix as quickly as possible.

Unfortunately, most people who complain about your business don't actually help you improve the business the way a valid complainer does. These people can leave negative comments simply because they're negative people, they disagree with your politics or some other reason. In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner Patrick Bet-David explains how you should react to each person who complains about your business -- whom you should listen to, whom you should make changes for and whom you should just ignore.

Click play to learn more.

