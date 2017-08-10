If You Describe Your Target Customer With This Word, You've Already Failed

Every entrepreneur makes mistakes along the way. It's only natural. But, Entrepreneur Network partner Peter J. Voogd wants to help readers and viewers avoid a few common pitfalls, which is why he sat down with fellow entrepreneur Austin Netzley in this video.

Here, Voogd and Netzley talk about common errors entrepreneurs make -- like failing to focus on marketing or creating too wide of a target audience. They also explain that it's not as hard to write a book as you'd think and break down some entrepreneurship classes you can take to dive deeper into the world of entrepreneurship.

Watch the video to learn more.

