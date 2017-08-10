Mistakes

If You Describe Your Target Customer With This Word, You've Already Failed

Peter Voogd and Austin Netzley explain some of the most common mistakes new entrepreneurs make.
  • ---Shares

Every entrepreneur makes mistakes along the way. It's only natural. But, Entrepreneur Network partner Peter J. Voogd wants to help readers and viewers avoid a few common pitfalls, which is why he sat down with fellow entrepreneur Austin Netzley in this video.

Here, Voogd and Netzley talk about common errors entrepreneurs make -- like failing to focus on marketing or creating too wide of a target audience. They also explain that it's not as hard to write a book as you'd think and break down some entrepreneurship classes you can take to dive deeper into the world of entrepreneurship.

Watch the video to learn more.

Related: The Single Reason Most Millennials Fail at Business

Entrepreneur Network is a premium video network providing entertainment, education and inspiration from successful entrepreneurs and thought leaders. We provide expertise and opportunities to accelerate brand growth and effectively monetize video and audio content distributed across all digital platforms for the business genre.

EN is partnered with hundreds of top YouTube channels in the business vertical. Watch video from our network partners on demand on Amazon FireRokuApple TV and the Entrepreneur App available on iOS and Android devices. 

Click here to become a part of this growing video network.

Peter Voogd

Peter Voogd is the author of the best selling book 6 Months to 6 Figures, as well as the founder of The Game Changers Academy. He's a leading authority on Gen y leadership who has trainedand inspired well over 4,500 entreprene...

Mistakes Entrepreneurs Learning From Mistakes Video Entrepreneur Network
Skip Advertisement This ad will close in 15 seconds...
OK

This website uses cookies to allow us to see how our website and related online services are being used. By continuing to use this website, you consent to our cookie collection. More information about how we collect cookies is found here.

Stay Informed. Be Inspired.

Receive customized news, stories and solutions direct to your inbox.