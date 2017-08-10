9 Steps to Increase the Value of Your Business

Every business has to start somewhere. Usually, that place is a garage or a basement or a bedroom. But, the great thing about entrepreneurship is that you can have a billion-dollar idea in a basement or a bedroom and grow it.

In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner Patrick Bet-David explains nine factors you need to focus on when trying to build your own business, from technology to investing in your employees and more. By using these tips, you can get ahead of the curve and give your business a chance not just to survive in a competitive marketplace, but to actually grow and thrive in it.

Click play to learn more.

