Stepping Away From Your Office -- Even for a Day -- Can Be Terrifying. Here's Why It's Also Necessary.

As an entrepreneur or founder, it can be terrifying to step away from the day-to-day grind of building your business. Sometimes, though, it's necessary. You've probably heard about how important it is to take time to recharge every so often, and that's true, but there's another, practical application for stepping outside your office: Other people live outside your office, and you're going to depend on other people at some point to keep your business running, whether that's through partnerships, employees or even just customers.

In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner FounderMade interviews Tréstique founder Jennifer Kapahi, who explains how important it is to build a positive and inspiring network for her beauty product business, and how she does that by stepping away from email and meeting people face-to-face.

Click play to learn more.

