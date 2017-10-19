What's the Most Important Trait You Can Have as an Entrepreneur?

The number one thing that can separate you from your coworkers and competitors.

In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner Patrick Bet-David explains why he doesn't fear competing against entrepreneurs with fancy degrees, wealthy backgrounds or good looks. Instead, he worries about being outdone by the biggest thinkers -- the sort of people who never stop trying to improve or working on what's next. Who keep coming up with big ideas, even if the reward doesn't come quickly or if no one realizes their potential.

So, if you consider yourself a big thinker who hasn't yet gotten your due, be patient. Sometimes it takes a while. And if you're a business leader, always make sure you're looking out for the big thinkers in your industry and company.

Click play to learn more.

Related: Tennis Great Andy Roddick Explains Why You're Never the Most Important Person in the Room

Entrepreneur Network is a premium video network providing entertainment, education and inspiration from successful entrepreneurs and thought leaders. We provide expertise and opportunities to accelerate brand growth and effectively monetize video and audio content distributed across all digital platforms for the business genre.

EN is partnered with hundreds of top YouTube channels in the business vertical. Watch video from our network partners on demand on Amazon Fire, Roku, Apple TV and the Entrepreneur App available on iOS and Android devices.

Click here to become a part of this growing video network.