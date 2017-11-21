Micromanaging Everything Is Not Going to Help Your Business Grow

Learn to trust the right hires with your money and ideas.

Mukesh Vasani founded Aimtron at the height of the worst recession in 2008 with just three employees and an investment of $250,000. Today, the $25-million Chicago-based company specializes in electronic manufacturing services and produces printed circuit boards that make their way into General Dynamics F-16 Falcon fighter jets as well as cancer-treating lasers in hospitals and slot machines in casinos. Find out his recipe for success and how he stays involved without micromanaging.

