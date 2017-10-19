How I Defined My Brand Language Using This Secret Tool

In our latest episode of 'Tough Love Tuesday', brand strategist Jennifer Kem talks about how entrepreneurs must focus on archetypes to find a brand that resonates with their audience.

Below is an edited article syndicated from Jennifer Kem's website. Jennifer was our guest for Tough Love Tuesday and discussed what makes a great brand and the four-part process in creating your stellar brand.

What does your brand language sound like?

Is it funny? How about informal? Maybe you use a no-nonsense kind of approach?

Whatever it is, the way you choose your words when you post on the ‘gram or when you’re running a Facebook ad can tell a visitor what kind of person you are and if you’re right/wrong for them. This is especially important as the majority of businesses are found online, and one of the ways people can “see” you is through your word choice and a great photo or two.

First impressions are super important after all.

According to Wikipedia, brand language is “is the body of words, phrases, and terms that an organization uses to describe its purpose or in reference to its products.” For example, Rihanna’s Fenty Beauty line uses a completely different brand language than its competitiors like Kylie Cosmetics, Estee Lauder, and MAC.

The key point is that you want to make sure your brand language stands out while defining your brand at the same time.

So, maybe you already started using your brand language of your company but you want to refine it even better. This is where knowing your brand archetypes comes in, and if you haven’t read it yet, click here to check it out.

In KemComm, my primary archetype is Ruler, meaning that it uses some seriously strong power words like power, confidence, dominion, high status, leadership, responsibility, and quality. So when we think about power words, we think about in our company how do we speak to people, how do we show up in our graphics, how do we show up in the way our programs feel.

Speaking of programs, they even contain power words. For example, one of them is called MasterBrand. Notice how I use a ruler power word (Master) because the term indicates that one will become a master, not a follower or anything below master status. My other programs like MomentumPro and Launch Leader all use power words to tell you the same exact message.

Consistency is key.

Another cool thing about archetypes is that there are two other types, the first being Intrinsic. For me, mine is Explorer in the promoter category. When we think of the power words of the Explorer, it’s experience, freedom, independence, bravery, ambition, ability to be one’s self, self-sufficiency, non-conformity. One perfect example is Apple. Ever since they launched their “Think Different” campaign years ago, many people still associate Apple as such because of the terms and new innovations they come up with.

Even in my free Facebook community, Paid to be You, uses a very explorer term. Can you find it?

My third archetype, or what we also call my Intuitive archetype, is Lover and that is also in the promoter category. What this means is that it backs you up and helps you make informed decisions thanks to its power words like radiance, aesthetics, faithfulness, passionate sensuality and spirituality, expansiveness, vitality, and appreciation. In my Posse, people have already called me Jenerousity because not only do I love to help them as much as I can, just like this brief guide, I make sure that YOU can understand it easily.

By being in alignment with our brand psychology, it makes it clearer for audience to understand why they should work with us. If you’re not being clear in your writing, in your sales pages, your Facebook ads, it really means nothing.

At the end of the day, being marketable doesn’t mean you have to have the latest gadgets (if you have them, that’s awesome!). It starts with clarity and knowing the psychology behind your brand.