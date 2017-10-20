The First Woman to Head a Hollywood Movie Studio Shares the One Thing You Need to Succeed

Sherry Lansing sits down with Jessica Abo to discuss her trailblazing career, why she started her foundation and what it was like to allow a journalist to write a book about her life.

Over nearly 30 years, Sherry Lansing helped bring more than 200 films to life, including Academy Award winners Forrest Gump, Braveheart, and Titanic. Lansing was the first woman to head a major film studio when she was appointed president of 20th Century Fox in 1980. She was named chairman and CEO of Paramount Pictures in 1992. Today, she is the founder and CEO of The Sherry Lansing Foundation and a co-founder of Stand Up To Cancer. In her one-on-one with Jessica Abo, Lansing discusses her career, her foundation, her No. 1 piece of life advice and why she allowed Stephen Galloway of The Hollywood Reporter to write her autobiography: Leading Lady: Sherry Lansing and the Making of a Hollywood Groundbreaker.

