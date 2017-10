Shutterstock CEO Jon Oringer sat down with Thuzio co-founder Mark Gerson to share career insights and stories of one of the most successful New York-based technology companies. In this clip, Oringer discusses the outcomes of working in every department of Shutterstock in the early stages of the company.

