How Throwing Rocks Can Help When You Feel Stuck

You might not be able to see your progress, but keep going.

Do you feel like none of your entrepreneurial efforts are making a difference? That your goals, no matter what they are, are always just out of reach? If so, Ben Angel wants you to think of a metaphor: tossing stones into a lake or ocean. Just like in business, when you toss a stone into the water, there is a splash and a feeling of energy, but then it ripples and fades beneath the water.

You could throw hundreds of stones, all with the same result -- a quick splash, a few ripples, then nothing. And so long as you continue to throw those stones wherever you like, this will keep occurring. But, if you take care to throw your stones in the same direction, eventually, they will stack on top of one another and break the surface.

In the same way, if you are consistent with your efforts in business, eventually you will make a breakthrough.

Click play to learn more.

