10 Tips for a Productive Day

In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner Jason Balin and Chris Haddon of Hard Money Bankers give you 10 tips you can use to be more productive on a daily basis. Some of these ideas are tips you've heard before but never implemented, like creating a checklist, while others you might not have thought about.

For example, Balin and Haddon explain why you should play offense rather than defense. What are you doing today to grow your business, rather than simply keep things the same? Trying to keep things the same will allow you to be content with the status quo, but if you focus on growth, you'll have to maximize every day.

Click play to learn more.

