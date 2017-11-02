Why Learning to Deal With Pressure Could Literally Save Your Life

Don't let the grind of life and business wear you down.

In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner Patrick Bet-David remembers a story of going to a baseball game several years ago between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Houston Astros. These two teams weren't facing off in the World Series then as they are now, but Bet-David distinctly remembers the sort of pressure players were feeling when he met some of them after the game.

In particular, he remembers watching Astros third baseman and former National League MVP Ken Caminiti weep into a woman's arms.

Caminiti died at the age of 41 of a drug overdose, and Bet-David attributes his struggle with pressure -- the same sort of pressure you might experience as an entrepreneur. That's why Bet-David breaks down the different forms of pressure you might feel as you are building your own business, as well as some ways you can keep that pressure from overwhelming you.

