This Mother-Daughter Team Couldn't Find the Right Look for a Dorm Room, So They Made Their Own

When Amanda Zuckerman first started looking for things she could use to decorate her freshman-year dorm room, she found it more than a little difficult. There simply weren't a lot of good options for bedding on an extra tall twin bed, which comes standard in many dorm rooms, and Amanda and her mother, Karen Zuckerman, found themselves frustrated by the options for other decorating ideas, too.

That frustration led to the genesis of their brand, Dormify, which is a one-stop shop for dorm room decoration.

Click play to learn more about how the Zuckermans first realized the need for a business like Dormify, how they tested it in its early stages and how it's grown since.

Related: How This Entrepreneur Created a Business by Solving a Problem She Faced Every Day

Entrepreneur Network is a premium video network providing entertainment, education and inspiration from successful entrepreneurs and thought leaders. We provide expertise and opportunities to accelerate brand growth and effectively monetize video and audio content distributed across all digital platforms for the business genre.

EN is partnered with hundreds of top YouTube channels in the business vertical and provides partners with distribution on Entrepreneur.com as well as our apps on Amazon Fire, Roku and Apple TV.