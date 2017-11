Share Add to Marketing > Brands November 6, 2017 What Factors Determine a Brand's Value? David Haigh, CEO of Brand Finance, gives insight into the international standard that defines how all brands are ranked.

Rankings mean everything for brands and the world’s biggest brands are put to the test every year. Brand Finance, the world’s leading brand valuation firm, ranks 10,000 brands a year to determine which are the most valuable. In this video, David Haigh, CEO of Brand Finance, gives insight into the international standard that defines how all brands are ranked, and Matt Preschern, EVP and CMO of HCL Technologies, shares why HCL was able to make a significant jump in rankings in just one year.