The 5 Biggest Marketing Mistakes and How to Avoid Them

Often, entrepreneurs and business leaders are making major marketing mistakes without even realizing it. For example, do you know the four types of videos you can use to market your business and which one is best for each situation? Do you have a strong call to action?

In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner Ben Angel breaks down five of the biggest marketing mistakes you can make, then explains how you can correct them and move forward to convert more of your audience and grow your sales numbers.

Click play to learn more.

