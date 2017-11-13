Hey, Entrepreneurs: Here's How to Get on Alex Rodriguez's Radar

Want to catch a shark? Here's how to impress A-Rod.

"You can tell in the first three minutes if you want to be in business with an entrepreneur," said Alex Rodriguez.

I sat down with the athlete/business mogul earlier this month at his newest venture -- a TruFusion fitness studio in Las Vegas that offers over 65 types of classes.

"It's the single best workout I've ever had," said the 25-year baseball veteran.

Now, as Rodriguez prepares for his first season of Shark Tank, he's thinking about the qualities he might want to see in a business partner.

"I want entrepreneurs with a PHD," Rodriguez said: "Poor, hungry and driven."

"I want [to work with] entrepreneurs that are scrappy, have grit and are rolling up their sleeves."

Check out this video to hear what else is on Rodriguez's entrepreneur checklist, why he only invests in brands that are a good fit for his personal brand and if he'll ever buy a sports team.