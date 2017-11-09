3 Tips to Crush Your Next Job Interview

What you can do before, during and after an interview to make sure you land the job you want.

Entrepreneur Network partner Patrick Bet-David has conducted hundreds, if not thousands, of job interviews. Over that time, he's figured out what separates an impressive candidate from the rest and what you can do before, during and after the interview to secure the position you're seeking.

Start by doing a ton of research on the business and people you want to work with. This doesn't just allow you to ask good questions or answer theirs with strong responses -- it allows you to showcase your research skills and work ethic, skills that translate to any position.

