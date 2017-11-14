5 Tips You Can Use to Work Smarter, Not Harder

You have enough time to do anything you want, but not everything you want. That's why, in this video, Entrepreneur Network partner Brian Tracy wants to give you five tips to help you be more productive during the day so you can accomplish more of your goals.

His top piece of advice is simply to be mindful of your own time and objectives -- what do you need to get done in a day and what is your plan to accomplish it? You should make a basic plan for your day the night before, with time blocks for both working and for breaks.

Click play to learn more.

