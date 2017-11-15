How to Get Your Website Ranked on Google News

Get more traffic with these three simple tips.

Getting a top ranking on Google search results can take months or even years. But, you can jump to the top of those rankings in Google News, and get more traffic for your website in the process.

In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner Neil Patel gives you three tips for how you can rank highly on Google News. The first tip is fairly simple: Make sure you're actually writing about news. You can find a list of good topics by searching trends on Google.

Click play to learn about the other two tips, rank on Google News and earn more traffic.

