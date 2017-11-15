My Queue

Entrepreneur Sarah Michelle Gellar Gives an Inside Look at How Foodstirs Started

The Foodstirs cofounders opened our Entrepreneur Live event with lessons for all entrepreneurs.
Foodstirs is a subscription baking company launched in 2015 by Sarah Michelle Gellar and two cofounders, Galit Laibow and Greg Fleishman. These entrepreneurs opened up at our Entrepreneur Live event last week on how the company's early days. Watch this short video to learn how they make their partnership work and how they evaluate new opportunities. 

Couldn’t make it to Los Angeles for Entrepreneur Live, our day-long conference filled with information, inspiration and innovation to help you achieve your dreams? Check out more great panels and keynotes from top innovators and influencers here

