Sales Stars from Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles Share the Methods Behind Sales Madness

Make sure you have a solid plan in place.

Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles stars David Parnes and James Harris’s path toward success wasn't easy. It required energy, confidence and a solid team they could trust.

"No matter what you're selling, there's a method to the madness," says Harris.

The duo discussed this method and more at our annual Entrepreneur Live event last week. Watch the video above for their unique tips on everything from going after your targeted market to setting yourself apart from the competition.

