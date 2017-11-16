My Queue

This Oscar-Nominated Screenwriter Shares His Thoughts on Success and Risktaking

Go big or go home.
Want to make it Hollywood? In this video from our Entrepreneur Live event, Oscar-nominated screenwriter Alan Wenkus sits down with Steve Lehman from Business Rockstars to discuss the importance of taking risks, rising above failures and how to get ahead. 

Couldn’t make it to Los Angeles for Entrepreneur Live, our day-long conference filled with information, inspiration and innovation to help you achieve your dreams? Check out more great panels and keynotes from top innovators and influencers here.

