This Oscar-Nominated Screenwriter Shares His Thoughts on Success and Risktaking

Want to make it Hollywood? In this video from our Entrepreneur Live event, Oscar-nominated screenwriter Alan Wenkus sits down with Steve Lehman from Business Rockstars to discuss the importance of taking risks, rising above failures and how to get ahead.

Couldn’t make it to Los Angeles for Entrepreneur Live, our day-long conference filled with information, inspiration and innovation to help you achieve your dreams? Check out more great panels and keynotes from top innovators and influencers here.



Related: From Buffy to Business: Sarah Michelle Gellar Opens Up About How Hollywood Helped Prepare Her for Launching a Company