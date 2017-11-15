Watch Jon Taffer's Unforgettable Talk About Eviscerating Excuses and Busting Business Myths

The Bar Rescue Star shared his insights on what it takes to make any business successful.

Want to know the secret of success? Just ask Jon Taffer. “Appreciate the power of knowledge. Seek knowledge. Knowledge is confidence. Confidence drives success. I have always been very confident,” he told Entrepreneur in advance of his keynote address at Entrepreneur Live, a day-long conference held this past week in Los Angeles.

To say that Taffer dropped knowledge on the Entrepreneur Live audience would be an understatement. He promised the audience that he would pull their brains out of their heads, twist them up and shove them back in, and he delivered. Over the course of his hour-long talk, Taffer busted business myths, eviscerated excuses and sent people to the doors excited to transform their businesses.

