How to Use Instagram Video Like a Pro

In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner Salma Jafri speaks with social media blogger Peg Fitzpatrick to find out how you can use Instagram in the best way, either on its own or to promote your YouTube videos. Jafri and Fitzpatrick give tips on video strategies like what dimensions are best for each platform, how to make a short teaser video and how the best YouTube and Instagram stars cross-promote their content on multiple platforms, increasing their reach and driving in new viewers.

Click play to learn more about how you can use Instagram video to build your own brand.

