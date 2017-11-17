How This Digital Marketer Built His Business

Nick Cuttonaro, CEO of The Linkbuilders, founded his first internet marketing company in 2009, when the industry was just starting out. He used his background knowledge of HTML and building a website to learn about what others might want out of their own sites, whether that was in the form of analytics, content or conversions.

In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner Jason Balin of Hard Money Bankers interviews Cuttonaro to learn about his entrepreneurial journey and get tips on how you can became an expert at digital marketing, too.

Click play to learn more from Cuttonaro.

