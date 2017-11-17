Walmart Enters High-end Fashion Space With Lord & Taylor Online Partnership

Plus, Poshmark raises $87.5 million and a Chicago startup lets you order snacks to your seat at events.

Walmart is entering the high-end fashion space. Yes, along with the discounted baby wipes and miscellaneous home items, you can now buy high-end clothing, too. The giant retailer has partnered with Lord & Taylor to create a premium fashion destination on Walmart.com that will launch in spring of 2018.

Poshmark raised $87.5 million. The popular app for fashion consignment has raised $160 million to date and says one in 50 women in America use Poshmark to sell their clothes and accessories. Poshmark has 25 million items on its easy-to-use platform.

The Chicago-based startup FanFood is bringing app-based food ordering to live events. Gone are the days where you pay way too much money for a ticket at your favorite sporting event to stand in line and miss the action while you're ordering a beer. FanFood delivers your favorite beer and a ton of other snacks to you for a $1 to $3 upcharge per item.

