10 Things You Must Do Before Becoming an Entrepreneur

Anyone can become an entrepreneur, but most new businesses fail. In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner Patrick Bet-David wants to give you the best chance at success by listing 10 things you should do before becoming an entrepreneur. Like building a foundation for a house, you'll need these things to provide structure, stability and room for growth.

The first thing you must do is become a self-motivator. No one's going to make you work on your side hustle or business idea on the days you don't want to do it. No one's going to dock your pay if you work fewer hours than you should. You'll just never see the success you expected or hoped for when you got started.

Click play to learn more.

