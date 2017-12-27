Why This Entrepreneur Ditched Helping Companies and Decided to Compete With Them Instead

This CEO explains why she pivoted her company from a consulting studio to supplying the products.

There is a reason people choose not to take the road less traveled – it is harder!

But for the CEO of Loomia, a company that integrates smart fabric into apparel for brands, she wasn’t happy with the easier route. The company initially started off as a consulting firm, helping other companies, like North Face, source smart technology for their brand. But after realizing the company could develop its own smart fabric for brands, Janett Liriano decided to ditch the consulting model and focus on production of textile circuits. This involved finding manufacturers, setting up a supply chain and selling the product as a B-to-B good.

Hear her story and what made her take the leap in the video.