This Entrepreneur Finally Stopped Talking About Her Idea and Started Making It Happen. Now, She Sells Cookie Dough at Her Own New York Store.

It all started with a trip to a cookie shop. In this video, Kristen Tomlan tells Entrepreneur Network partner Jen Hacker how she and her friends decided they didn't actually want the cookies -- they just wanted the dough. Tomlan realized then and there that there was a hole in the market, and she started telling her friends that she wanted to open up a cookie dough store.

After a while, her friends would ask her about the business, but she hadn't gotten it started. Tomlan remembered how frustrated she became with people who always talked but never acted, so she decided to actually give it a shot.

Now, she actually runs her own brick-and-mortar store in Manhattan.

