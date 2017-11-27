3 Steps to Finding a Great Mentor

Most good entrepreneurs know there's no shame in asking for help.

In this video with Entrepreneur Network partner Business Rockstars, Crowdfunder CEO and Co-Founder Chance Barnett gives his three-step process for finding a mentor who can help you learn a new skill or run your business more efficiently.

The first piece of advice Barnett gives is to look locally. Who is doing something similar to what you want to achieve in your area? This person could probably give you great advice and is likely more accessible than nationally recognized names.

Then, be straightforward when asking for advice. If you're not direct, your potential mentor could misunderstand an email and you could miss your chance.

Click play to learn the last step.

