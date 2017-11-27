4 Steps to Increase Your Email Open Rates

You work hard on your emails. Make sure people actually open them.

In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner Neil Patel gives you tips on how to get more people to open your emails. You work hard on your email content, so you want to make sure people actually get the chance to see your work.

The first tip Patel gives is to warm up your emails. You shouldn't just send 100,000 emails right out of the gate, because email services like Gmail will penalize sources whose emails open at a low rate by automatically sending them to the spam folder. To negate that, it's best to send out a small portion of the total number of emails at first, then slowly release the full count over time.

Click play to learn more tips and improve your email performance.

