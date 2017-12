When it comes to entrepreneurship, you need to plan for the unexpected.

When it comes to entrepreneurship, you need to plan for the unexpected.

For Ryan Rzepecki, the CEO and founder of Social Bicycles, he took a major risk when he decided to team up with Nike for a major project, while simultaneously rolling out two new bikes.

Related: Want to Reach Your Goals? Adopt and Embrace the Hustle Mentality.

Hear what he says about how he was able to achieve it and what he learned from the experience in our above video.