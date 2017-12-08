For His Very First Customer, an Entrepreneur Literally Had to Make Something Out of Nothing

When he just had a prototype, the co-founder behind a drone company had to act fast when his first order came in.

The co-founder behind Spacial, a drone company that records indoor events, knows the adage “you only get one chance to make a first impression,” a little too well.

In a video with Entrepreneur.com, Alex Chatham shares how his very first sale was based off a prototype -- not an actual product -- and a timeline that was extremely tight. He litereally only had one shot to make it work.

“We were building something completely new for a customer from the ground up,” says Chatham.

“We told him it would take a month,” he says. “We should have told him it would take six months.”

Hear what Chatham has to say about the experience and what it taught him about taking risks.