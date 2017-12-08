My Queue

Your Queue is empty

Click on the next to articles to add them to your Queue

Log In
Starting a Business > Product Development

For His Very First Customer, an Entrepreneur Literally Had to Make Something Out of Nothing

When he just had a prototype, the co-founder behind a drone company had to act fast when his first order came in.
Kill That Project Dead! (Or at Least Rethink It.)
Next Article

Kill That Project Dead! (Or at Least Rethink It.)

Next Article

The co-founder behind Spacial, a drone company that records indoor events, knows the adage “you only get one chance to make a first impression,” a little too well.

In a video with Entrepreneur.com, Alex Chatham shares how his very first sale was based off a prototype -- not an actual product -- and a timeline that was extremely tight. He litereally only had one shot to make it work. 

Related: 5 Things Every Entrepreneur Should Know About Risk-Taking

“We were building something completely new for a customer from the ground up,” says Chatham.

“We told him it would take a month,” he says. “We should have told him it would take six months.”

Hear what Chatham has to say about the experience and what it taught him about taking risks.